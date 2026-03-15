/Conflict ‘will certainly’ end in next few weeks: US Energy Secretary Chris Wright

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that he expects the war with Iran to end within weeks, and possibly sooner, amid concerns about high gas prices, assuring that the conflict that has driven up global energy costs will not drag on for long. Wright’s remarks come as Americans face rising fuel prices due to the instability in the Middle East.

“I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks,” Wright told ABC News, adding, “Could be sooner than that, but the conflict will come to the end in the next few weeks.”

‘Once the Iran war is over, we’ll go to a world…’

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“Once the Iran war is over, we’ll go to a world more abundant in energy, more affordable in energy, and less risky for American soldiers and commerce in the Middle East,” Wright said.

There has been a sharp increase in US gasoline prices since the war began, and average gas prices have risen by 76 cents per gallon over the past weeks, as per fuel tracking data.

A key factor behind the price surge is Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply transits. Crude prices have shot up as shipping has been heavily restricted.

Wright had earlier suggested that the US Navy could escort oil tankers through the key waterway but clarified on Sunday that such operations are not underway yet. He also cautioned that while prices are expected to ease, there are no certainties in wartime conditions.

‘Americans should expect gas prices to come down in next few weeks’

Wright said Americans should expect gas prices to come down in the next few weeks, but that there is no guarantee.

"There are no guarantees in wars at all. This is short-term pain to get through to a much better place,” Wright said.

Wright then pointed out that the gas prices are still lower than when they hit a record high in 2022 under the Biden administration. He also argued that the US military action against Iran will lead to a meaningful difference in policy.

“We had $5 gasoline in the middle of the Biden administration. We hope we don’t get there this time, but at least this increase in gasoline prices is for something that’s going to change the geopolitical situation in the world forever,” Wright added.

Wright added that there’s a very good chance gas prices could drop below $3 a gallon by summer.

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that other countries would also send their warships to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

“All nations of the world depend on products that come from the Straits of Hormuz. China is top on that list. Japan, Korea, all the Asian nations is where the energy that comes out of the Strait of Hormuz flows to,” Wright said.

“So, it’s quite logical to have a broad coalition of the nations of the world work to reopen the straits.”