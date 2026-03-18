‘Pakistan major nuclear threat to US besides China, Russia and North Korea,’ Tulsi Gabbard tells Senate

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday that Pakistan is among the countries that pose the most significant nuclear threats to the United States, while placing it alongside Russia, China and North Korea. “Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan pose biggest nuclear threats to US,” Gabbard said while speaking before a Senate panel. She also said that the recent military operations have “severely degraded” Iran’s nuclear capabilities, but pointed out the growing concerns over missile capabilities being developed by several countries, including Iran.

“The intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems, with nuclear and conventional payloads, that put our homeland within range,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard told lawmakers that US intelligence expects a sharp rise in missiles capable of reaching the United States, with the number projected to exceed 16,000 by 2035, up from about 3,000 today.

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In prepared testimony to a Senate panel, Gabbard told the Senate that North Korea was strengthening its ties with Russia and China that indicates a deeper strategic coordination among countries viewed as adversaries by Washington, and claimed that the development could complicate global security dynamics.

On Iran war, Gabbard said the regime in Tehran remains in place but has been significantly weakened.

“The Iranian regime appears to be intact, but largely degraded by US military operation,” she said.

She said that as per assessment, if the regime survives, it is will take years-long effort to rebuild its missile and drone capabilities.

Gabbard added that Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme was “obliterated” during US strikes carried out in June 2025, but warned that Iran could gradually work to re-establish its military strength over time.

In a broader threat assessment, Gabbard named Al-Qaeda and ISIS as the most significant threats to US interests overseas, particularly in parts of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

Meanwhile, the White House reiterated its backing for Gabbard, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that President Donald Trump retains “full confidence” in the intelligence chief.

The remarks came after a senior security official resigned on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.