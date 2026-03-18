/‘Joe Kent had no role in Iran strikes’: White House clarifies amid leak claims

The White House has moved to contain the fallout following the resignation of Joe Kent, who stepped down as head of the National Counterterrorism Center over disagreements with the US military strikes on Iran. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Kent ‘was not involved in any discussions related to the Iran operation’, distancing him from key decision-making.

According to a report by the New York Post, former deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich alleged Kent had been linked to security leaks and conflicts within the chain of command, suggesting his exit may not have been voluntary. The White House has not confirmed these claims but acknowledged an internal effort to identify potential leaks. Kent announced his resignation on X, saying he could not support what he described as an unnecessary war, arguing Iran posed no imminent threat. He also claimed external pressure, including from Israeli officials and US media, influenced the conflict, assertions the administration rejected as false.

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Responding, Donald Trump said he viewed Kent as “weak on security” and called his departure positive. Republican Senator Tom Cotton praised the strikes as successful, while Democrat Mark Warner criticised the war as unnecessary and lacking a proper Congressional briefing. Questions are also emerging about intelligence assessments before the strikes, including warnings about potential Iranian retaliation and disruption to global oil routes like the Strait of Hormuz. With rising political scrutiny, Kent’s exit has intensified pressure on the administration to justify its Iran strategy.