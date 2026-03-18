The arrest of Matthew VanDyke has opened multiple national security angles in an ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating an alleged anti-India conspiracy involving foreign nationals. VanDyke was among seven foreigners arrested for allegedly crossing into Myanmar illegally via India to train ethnic armed groups there, as well as banned outfits operating within India, the NIA said.

Officials reviewing his mobile data and social media activity have found indications of his involvement in several overseas conflicts. Investigators are now focusing on how he entered India’s northeast region and what his intended mission may have been. The US Embassy confirmed awareness of the case but declined further comment.

Who is VanDyke?

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VanDyke has publicly described himself as a security analyst, filmmaker, and war correspondent. However, sources cited in the investigation allege he has worked as a mercenary-style military trainer with past links to US military environments. He is believed to have operated in conflict zones such as Iraq, offering training in guerrilla warfare, drone operations, and tactical combat techniques.

VanDyke first gained attention during the Libyan Civil War, where he reportedly joined rebel fighters after traveling across North Africa. He was captured during the conflict and held for nearly six months before escaping and returning to the US in 2011. He later planned a documentary on the Syrian conflict but shifted focus after the killings of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff by ISIS. Subsequently, he founded Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), aimed at training armed groups globally.

Investigation findings

Authorities say VanDyke made public appeals encouraging foreign fighters to join insurgencies in regions including Venezuela, Myanmar, and Iran. Recordings reviewed by investigators suggest he advocated training local populations rather than deploying foreign combatants directly. His arrest is particularly significant due to suspected links with armed networks in India’s northeast and his alleged role in providing training in modern warfare and drone use. The NIA is also examining whether Indian territory was used as a transit route and whether there are connections to banned or anti-India groups. Possible espionage and intelligence-gathering activities are also under scrutiny.

Emerging theories

According to sources, investigators are exploring multiple hypotheses. One suggests the possibility of a broader international effort to destabilise India, referencing past allegations of covert global operations by agencies such as the CIA. Another theory examines potential links to networks connected to Ukraine, particularly in light of statements by Volodymyr Zelensky regarding overseas operations. Ukrainian-linked activity has previously been noted in conflict zones like Sudan, Mali, Syria, and Libya.