/'Suspected Corruption': Senegal govt demands probe into CAF decision to award Morocco AFCON title

AFCON 2026 winners, Senegal, have called for an ‘independent international investigation’ into corruption charges following CAF’s decision to strip them of the coveted title and award it to Morocco. It all began after several Senegalese players walked off the pitch during the high-octane final in Rabat in protest of Morocco being awarded a penalty late in the second-half injury time. After team captain Sadio Mane urged the players to return to the field, Morocco missed the penalty, and Senegal’s Papa Gueye later scored in the extra time to hand his team a memorable win. However, on Tuesday (Mar 17), CAF sensationally reversed Senegal's win, citing regulations about leaving the field.

"By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was properly played and won in accordance with the rules of the game, the CAF seriously undermines its own credibility", government spokeswoman Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye said in a statement. "Senegal unequivocally rejects this unjustified attempt at dispossession", she said, while calling for "an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within the CAF's governing bodies".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

CAF said that, having studied an appeal by Morocco, "the Senegal national team is declared to have forfeited the match" and the result was "officially recorded as 3-0" in favour of Morocco.

In her statement, Faye called the matter "a grossly illegal and profoundly unjust decision".

"Senegal will pursue all appropriate legal avenues, including before the competent international courts, to ensure that justice is served and that the primacy of sporting results is restored", she said.

Pending a final arbitration ruling, the secretary-general of the Senegalese Football Federation asked CAF in a letter "to suspend the execution of this decision and to freeze all trophy return procedures in Morocco".

The letter also informed CAF of the federation's "intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 48 hours".

Faye, in the government's statement, additionally reiterated Senegal's "solidarity with the Senegalese citizens detained in Morocco", referring to 18 fans arrested for "hooliganism" during the match.

The fans were sentenced in February to punishments ranging from three months to one year in jail and fines worth up to $545. They were accused of violence against security forces and of causing damage at the match, during which supporters tried to storm the pitch and threw projectiles.

The statement said Senegal was "fully committed to monitoring this situation to ensure a positive outcome as soon as possible".