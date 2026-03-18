In an unprecedented decision, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stripped Senegal of Africa Cup of Nations title and has decalred Morocco as the new winner. The decision comes after a fine of more tha $1m was levied along with a ban on both Senegal and Morocco players during the initial hearing. The result, however, was not touched during the intial hearing of the matter but has been changed now with Morocco being declared 3-0 winner. The whole drama is related to Senegal players leaving the final played in january earler this year mid-match in protest. The Senegal players eventually returned after a 15-minute protest and went to win the match as well, but all for nothing.

Why Senegal has been stripped of Africa Cup of Nations trophy?

The Senegal players had left the pitch to mark their protest against Morocco being awarded a penalty in the final. The players eventualy returned 15 minutes later and the match continued. The same has been cited as the reason by CAF to strip Senegal off the title. The CAF said that Senegral "declared to have forfeited the final."

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"The CAF appeal board decided that in application of article 84 of the regulations of the Caf Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal national team is declared to have forfeited the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, with the result of the match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football.

"It is declared that the Federation Senegalaise de Football, through the conduct of its team, infringed article 82 of the regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations," it added.

What did Morocco say about being declared winners?

"The federation wishes to recall that its approach has never been intended to challenge the sporting performance of the teams participating in this competition, but solely to request the application of the competition’s regulations," said the new winners in a statement.