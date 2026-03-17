/'We are ready to host Iran’s World Cup matches if FIFA approves': Mexico President

Mexico is willing to host Iran’s football World Cup matches should FIFA approve it, said the country’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Tuesday (Mar 17). Amid raging conflicts with the US and Israel in West Asia, Iran decided against travelling to America for the FIFA World Cup starting in June, also co-hosted by Mexico and Canada. Placed in Group G, Iran will play all its league phase matches in America, with the US President warning them against risking their ‘safety and life’ should they decide to travel to the US for the showpiece event.

In the latest development, Iran’s football federation has requested FIFA to move its World Cup matches out of the US to Mexico amid growing concerns for its players’ safety following the US-Israel joint attack on Iran.

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An X account of Iran’s embassy in Mexico, which posted a statement late on Monday night, attributed to the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, reacted to Trump's remarks on welcoming Iran to play their scheduled World Cup matches in America, but without assuring their team's safety, while suggesting that they stay home instead.



“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” the statement read. “We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

Per the released schedule, Iran will play Belgium and New Zealand in Los Angeles and Egypt in Seattle.



Meanwhile, the football’s governing body said The Athletic that the scheduled World Cup matches remain as scheduled.

