/Iran trying to pull a Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026? Middle Eastern country 'negotiating' to move matches outside USA

After US President Donald Trump warned Iran to come to the US for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 at 'their own risk', the Middle Eastern country is negotiating with the FIFA to move first round matches out of the USA. Iran is scheduled to play its Group G matches against New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before facing Egypt in Seattle. Iran's statement came amid the country's uncertainty over particiapting in the upcoming FIFA tournament because of ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada from Jun 11 to Jul 19.

Iran to play its FIFA World Cup 2026 maches outside USA?

"When (US President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said via the country's Mexican embassy X account. "We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico," he added.

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Also Read - AFC: Iran still slated for World Cup participation despite withdrawal rumours

Earlier, Mehdi had claimed that it is diffcult for 'Iran to participate' in the FIFA event, given in the ongoing geopolitical situation. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, on question of Iran playing the World Cup matches in the USA, had said that Trump assured him of 'welcoming' Iran in the USA.

Shortly after Trump said that Iran is 'welcome' to play the FIFA World Cup 2026 but 'should come to the USA at own risk.'

Iran's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026