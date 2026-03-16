/AFC: Iran still slated for FIFA World Cup participation despite withdrawal rumors

Iran will feature at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) general secretary Windsor Paul John said, dismissing talks around Iran’s potential boycott amid the raging conflict with the US and Israel in West Asia. Despite Iran’s sports minister’s claims on the state television of its men’s team's withdrawal from the 48-team tournament to be held in North America, and also US President Donald Trump’s ‘warning’, Iran would continue to go ahead with its participation. The Asian football body said they haven’t received any notification of them pulling out yet.

American President Trump warned Iran on Thursday that their ‘life and safety’ could be at risk should they attend the summer’s football extravaganza.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war in the Middle East, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran's participation.

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"As far as we know, Iran is playing," said Windsor Paul John, the Asian Football Confederation's general secretary. "We are monitoring whether they are playing or not, but at the moment they are. There is no official information that they are not playing," he told a press conference at the AFC's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Windsor stressed that the AFC wanted Iran, a "top team", to play in the global showpiece.

"So, we hope that they will solve their issues... and be able to participate in the World Cup," he said.

Earlier, Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, said the Iranian team was welcome, "but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

On the other hand, the captain of the Iranian women's football team, which played in the Asian Cup in Australia, withdrew her bid for asylum on Sunday. Seven members of Iran's visiting football delegation competing in the Women's Asian Cup had sought sanctuary in Australia after they were branded "traitors" at home for refusing to sing the national anthem.

Following the captain's reported move to go back on her asylum request, only two of them are now set to remain in Australia.

A former player and a Persian-language TV channel based outside Iran said the players had been pressured to reverse their stance through threats against families.

Iranian authorities accused Australia of pressuring the players to stay.

The players returning to Iran were at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur awaiting their onward travel.

Asked about the women's immediate future, Windsor said the AFC was waiting for word from the team "when they want to leave."

"It's their decision, and we will support that," he said.