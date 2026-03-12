/FIFA World Cup: Trump warns of life-threatening risks for Iran’s footballers on US soil

US President Donald Trump has welcomed Iran to the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be staged in America, Mexico and Canada, but warned its football team of life-threatening risks on US soil. Just a day after Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on state television that the Iran men’s football team will withdraw from the showpiece event, citing the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by America, US President Trump admitted it might not be ‘appropriate’ for them to participate amid escalating war involving the two and Israel in West Asia.

Taking to his Truth Social handle, US President Trump wrote, “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

Meanwhile, Iran’s sports minister’s remarks indicated that Iran has all but pulled out of the 48-team tournament starting June 11. Speaking on the state television, he said, “Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup. Our children are not safe, and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.



“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence," the Iranian minister added.



Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino earlier revealed that Trump told him that he welcomes Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, FIFA hasn’t yet addressed the security dynamics around Iran’s participation or its implications if it withdraws from the competition.

Iran at FIFA World Cup 2026

If Iran officially withdraws from the 2026 World Cup, FIFA will have to pick a new team to take its spot. Currently, Iraq and the UAE are the top candidates to join the tournament.

