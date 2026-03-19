/What is Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill 2026? AAP MP Raghav Chadha introduces in parliament

Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, introduced a Private Member’s Bill, “The Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill, 2026,” in the Upper House on Friday (March 13, 2026). It was bought with the aim of establishing a clear legal and regulatory framework for tokenised real-world assets in India.

The proposed legislation aims to formally bring legal recognition to asset tokenisation and bring greater clarity to the fast-growing digital asset ecosystem. The bill outlines a legal framework governing the issuance, trading, custody, and settlement of tokenised assets linked to real-world holdings.

What is the Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill 2026?

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According to Raghav Chadha, the initiative is designed to promote transparency, accountability, and investor protection, while also supporting innovation in the fintech sector. The bill proposes regulatory oversight to ensure market integrity and maintain financial stability in tokenised asset markets.

Based on the post on X of Raghav Chadha, key features of bill are:

1) It grants legal recognition to asset tokenisation in India.

2) Establishing a formal framework for issuance, trading, custody and settlement of tokenised real-world assets.

3) Introducing regulatory supervision and oversight of tokenised asset markets.

4) Strengthening investor protection and ensuring market integrity.

5) Aiming to balance financial stability with innovation in digital finance.

Basically, the Asset tokenisation is the process of converting ownership rights of a real-world asset (physical or financial) into digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens act as digital certificates of ownership that can be easily traded, transferred, and managed in a decentralised ecosystem.