/ALPA urges DGCA to review pilot duty hours amid Gulf conflict, flag safety concerns

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to urgently clarify safety protocols and reverse recent relaxations in flight duty norms, citing concerns over crew fatigue, flight safety, and insurance coverage amid the ongoing Gulf conflict. In a letter dated March 18, 2026, ALPA India highlighted risks faced by pilots operating near conflict zones and sought confirmation on whether Indian flight details are being shared with relevant authorities, including Iran, to avoid accidental military incidents. While such measures are believed to exist, the association stressed that formal assurance would boost crew confidence.

ALPA also called for clearer communication on existing risk mitigation strategies, stating that transparency would reassure pilots, airline staff, and passengers during these challenging conditions. A key concern raised was the extension of flight duty time limitations (FDTL), especially for long-haul flights on Boeing 787 aircraft. The association noted that pilots are being assigned flights lasting up to 11 hours and 30 minutes with only two crew members, often without adequate rest facilities.

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According to ALPA, such extended duty periods pose serious fatigue risks, potentially affecting flight safety and long-term pilot health. It has urged the DGCA to roll back these relaxations, noting the absence of a clear timeline for the resolution of the conflict. The association also flagged concerns about insurance coverage, asking the DGCA to ensure airlines explicitly confirm that crew and passengers are protected under enhanced policies that override standard war-risk exclusions.

Additionally, ALPA emphasised the need to formally recognised the efforts and risks taken by pilots and crew during this period, stating that such acknowledgment would boost morale. The body has also sought assurances from the government and airlines regarding full support for crew members in case of any escalation or incident.

ALPA India President Captain Sam Thomas called for a prompt response from the DGCA, saying that clarity on these issues is essential to restoring confidence among aviation professionals. The association reaffirmed its commitment to working with regulators to address emerging challenges in a volatile global aviation environment.