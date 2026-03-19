/European nations and Japan condemn Iran for attacks, say ready for ‘efforts’ to ensure safe passage in Hormuz

The leaders of five leading European nations and Japan on Thursday condemned the attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz and said that they would take steps to stabilise energy markets and are ready to join “appropriate efforts” to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. However, they did not specify what “efforts” are they willing to join.

Britain, France, ⁠Germany, Italy, the Netherlands from Europe, and Japan condemned the attacks ⁠and called on Iran to halt its actions immediately. The six nations said in a joint statement that they would ⁠work with certain energy-producing nations to increase output and stabilise markets.

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“We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” they said.

The statement came as around 20,000 seafarers remained stuck on approximately 3,200 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the International Maritime Organisation, due to an effective Iranian blockade of the crucial maritime chokepoint.

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“We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces,” read the joint statement.

“We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817,” it added.

Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people, especially the most vulnerable, in all parts of the world. Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security.”

“In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations,” the six nations said.

“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” they added.

The nations also welcomed the International Energy Agency’s decision to authorise a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves and expressed willingness to take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output.

“We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security,” they added.