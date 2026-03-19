/Humanity has set the stage for self-annihilation as WHO admits nuclear disaster possible amid Iran war

As the Iran war escalates, experts are concerned that the current situation could trigger a nuclear war. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is worried and says it is preparing for the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe. Politico quoted Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, as saying that the United Nations is keeping a close watch on the fallout of US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s atomic sites. “The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that's something that worries us the most,” Balkhy said. She added that they can prepare but not "prevent the harm that will come". Balkhy warned, "The consequences are going to last for decades" if this scenario ever unfolds. Notably, the US and Israel have been striking several regions in Iran, including those where nuclear plants are located. Iran earlier said that a projectile struck the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant premises on Tuesday evening. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Tehran claims it hit close to the operating reactor unit.

Nuclear cataclysm and the world

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"We are thinking about it, and we're just really hoping that it does not happen," she said. Balkhy added that the UN staff is prepared to tackle an incident involving either an attack on a nuclear facility or the use of a nuclear weapon. She explained that if a nuclear catastrophe ever happens, it would leave an impact lasting decades, while immediate effects from the dangerous levels of radiation would include trauma to the lungs and skin, and heighten the danger of developing cancer and mental health problems.

Iran nuclear facilities attacked

The US and Israel have repeatedly targeted Iran's nuclear facilities. In June 2025, Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz sites came under attack. In the current war, the two countries have also been taking shots at such areas where Iran is believed to be keeping radioactive material. Meanwhile, Iran has also been regularly hitting places in Israel and the Middle East. Israel is also a nuclear country and reportedly has a huge arsenal of nukes. Even the United Arab Emirates has such facilities, all within range of Iran's missiles. As the war continues and expands, there are fears that any of these facilities could come under attack, triggering a nuclear holocaust.

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