/What is the South Pars gas field hit by Israel, and why does it matter globally?

After Israel launched an attack on Iranian facilities in the South Pars gas field, it marked a significant escalation in the ongoing war. In retaliation, Iran attacked major energy facilities of its Gulf neighbours. Following the attack in the South Pars, the global supply chain came under more pressure after energy prices were already spiking due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

This double impact has pushed oil and natural gas prices even higher, while US President Donald Trump warned he could “blow up” South Pars if Iran failed to halt its actions, according to a report in CNN.

What is the South Pars gas field?

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South Pars forms part of the world’s largest natural gas reserve, located offshore in the Persian Gulf. It is jointly shared by Iran and Qatar, with Qatar referring to its section as the North Dome. According to Reuters, the entire field holds an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas, enough to meet global demand for around 13 years.

Gas from South Pars is the primary source of domestic energy in Iran. The country has previously faced power shortages due to disruptions in gas supply, meaning any decline in production could significantly impact electricity generation and heating.

Why South Pars gas field matter globally?

After the United States, Qatar has invested billions into developing its side of the gas field and is the second biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas, or LNG of the world. Previously, when Israel attacked parts of South Pars in June 2025, officials confirmed that the Qatar side was a “vital energy source for the US, Europe and the world.”

In response to the attack on South Pars, Iran launched strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, resulting in “extensive damage,” according to state-owned QatarEnergy. Ras Laffan is a crucial energy centre that processes gas from the North Dome field. Although the facility has largely been shut since early March, severe damage could further delay the resumption of operations.

Given that roughly one-fifth of the world’s LNG supply comes from Qatar, most of it processed at Ras Laffan, any prolonged disruption could significantly impact global LNG availability and prices.