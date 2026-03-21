/Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility hit in US-Israeli strikes, atomic energy organisation says

The United States and Israel struck Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility in an airstrike on Saturday (Mar 21), the Islamic Republic’s atomic energy organisation said. This comes as the war in West Asia enters its fourth week. According to a statement carried by Iranian media, the facility’s enrichment complex was targeted in a morning attack.

“Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the... Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning,” the organisation said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency. It added that there was “no leakage of radioactive materials reported” in the area in central Iran.

According to Associated Press, Natanz, Iran’s main enrichment site, was also struck in the first week of the war. Satellite images revealed damage to several buildings of the facility following the attack. In a statement, the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the damage from earlier strikes, saying that “no radiological consequence” was expected.

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(This is a breaking copy. More details to follow)