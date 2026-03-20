The United Kingdom has approved the use of its bases by the United States to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. UK ministers agreed during a meeting on Friday that the US use of British bases could now be expanded to include protecting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, reported British media outlets.

Downing Street had previously allowed American forces to use British bases for operations to prevent Iran from firing missiles that put British interests or lives at risk.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, the UK will still not be directly involved in the strikes, and Downing Street says, "The principles behind the UK’s approach to the conflict remain the same.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said that the ministers met on Friday and agreed that British bases could now be used for “US defensive operations” to target “capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz”.

“The ministers underlined the need for urgent de-escalation and a swift resolution to the war,” the spokesperson added.

British ministers met to discuss Iran’s targeting of unarmed commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure and its blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

They confirmed the US would use UK bases in the “collective self-defence” of the region, including “defensive operations” degrading missile sites used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“They agreed that Iran’s reckless strikes, including on Red Ensign vessels and those of our close allies and Gulf partners, risked pushing the region further into crisis and worsening the economic impact being felt in the UK and around the world.”

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump sharply criticised NATO allies, calling them ‘cowards’ for not supporting Washington’s push for military action against Iran to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Trump insisted that the US can secure the vital shipping route alone, while accusing allies of failing to step up.

“Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!” Trump posted on his Truth Social network.