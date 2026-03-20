An Instagram reel by a Delhi-based influencer went viral across social media after it received a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, the content creator shared that his father is a huge Modi fan and said that “since your words are instructions to my father, agle ‘Man ki Baat’ mein agar aap mithai ke against kuch bol dein toh mere papa ki sugar control ho jayegi.”

This roughly translates to: “If in the next ‘Man ki Baat’ (the PM’s monthly radio show) you say something against sweets, my father’s sugar will come under control.”

Social media influencer Yuvraj Dua is known for his sharp wit and loud, relatable “Dilli” anecdotes. But earlier this week, the influencer—who boasts over one million followers, traded his usual comedy for a mission of national importance: his father’s health.

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Yuvraj posted a reel titled “Modi-Paglu Papa,” a mix of earnest pleading and classic Delhi humour. In the video, he explained how his father hangs on to every word the PM says, viewing him not just as a leader but as the ultimate authority.

Responding to the reel, PM Modi wrote, “On Yuvraj’s request, I urge his father (and everyone out there) to reduce sugar intake, be healthy and be happy.”

"Focus on your wellbeing. Eat well, eat healthy. Excessive sugar invites a range of diseases. Then, of course, there is the looming threat of obesity. Also, do make Yoga a part of your lives. It is a great way to remain fit and active," Modi wrote on Instagram.

Yuvraj also reacted to the Prime Minister’s response, writing: “Ab toh Modi ji ne bol diya, papa maan jao please (Now even Modi ji has said it, please stop eating sugar).”

PM Modi, currently the most-followed world leader on Instagram, has increasingly used “collabs” and re-shares to reach younger audiences. In 2023, the Prime Minister also featured in a collaborative video with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria, where they performed cleanliness activities together to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission).