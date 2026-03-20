Is US getting isolated? Switzerland suspends military exports as Western allies reject Hormuz coalition

After the US was snubbed by allies over the Hormuz coalition, Switzerland on Friday (March 20) decided that it will not authorise the export of war material to America during the West Asia conflict. The move is in line with the long-standing Swiss principle of military neutrality as it has already refused Washignton's requests for flights over its territory since the start of the war on February 28.

"The export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorised for the duration of the conflict," said a government statement.

The Alpine country stated that a group of experts will regularly review exports to countries involved in conflict to assess their compatibility with neutrality.

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"Existing licences and exports of other goods will now be regularly reviewed by an interdepartmental group of experts, particularly with regard to their compatibility with neutrality.



"Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorised," and existing US licences will now face regular review, it said, whilst adding that Switzerland has not issued war materiel export licences to Israel or Iran for years, it added.

The United States sources combat materials, including parts and spares for its fighter aircraft, large-calibre ammunition and specialised explosives, along with small arms and military aircraft.

Allies snub Trump on Hormuz coalition

Despite US President Donald Trump announcing a potential military coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, several of America's European allies have declined requests to join the war, focusing instead on defensive measures.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz explicitly ruled out participation in the conflict, emphasising that NATO remains a defensive alliance rather than a tool for military intervention. His firm stance highlights a growing rift between the US and its European allies.

Similarly, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted that the country will not be drawn into a wider war in West Asia, as European leaders collectively ruled out sending warships to the Strait.

Spain will not take part in any military mission in the region, as Madrid’s defence and foreign affairs ministers stated on Monday that they consider the US-Israeli war on Iran to be outside the bounds of international law.

Canada also has no intention of joining military operations against Iran. Foreign Minister Anita Anand told Bloomberg on Tuesday that Canada was not consulted prior to the offensive and "has no intention of participating.

President Emmanuel Macron stated during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that France is not a party to the conflict and will not take part in operations to "liberate" the Strait of Hormuz in the current context.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined the growing European backlash, calling the military campaign part of a trend of interventions "outside the scope of international law," while still acknowledging the threat Tehran poses to regional security.

Even after meeting Trump at the White House on Thursday, Japan’s Prime Minister Sane Takaichi maintained a delicate "neutral but supportive" stance. She cited that Tokyo is exploring only "legally permissible options" to aid the United States in the ongoing war.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)