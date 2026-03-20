/‘Our missile industry…’: IRGC spokesman warned hours before being killed in US-Israel strikes

Despite Donald Trump claiming multiple times that the US military has destroyed Tehran's capability to produce missiles, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Friday said that the country continues to manufacture missiles despite the escalation in strikes.

IRGC spokesman Brig Gen Ali Mohammad Naini, referencing how Iranian schools consider a score of 20 as perfect, said, “Our missile industry score is 20, and there is no concern in this regard because we are producing missiles even during war conditions, which is remarkable. There is no particular problem in stockpiling.” He also said the war would continue.

Hours later, Tehran confirmed that US-Israeli strikes had killed IRGC spokesman, Ali Mohammad Naini.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Naini was martyred in a criminal, cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn,” the Guards said in a statement on their Sepah News website.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles.”

In parallel, speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump claimed the military operation had already “obliterated” Iran’s military infrastructure.

He described the conflict as a “little excursion” and said that the US and Israel had effectively destroyed the regime’s power.

Earlier, on March 16, Trump stated that US-led strikes had achieved a 90 per cent reduction in Iran’s ballistic missile launches and a 95 per cent reduction in drone attacks. He asserted that the US had struck over 7,000 targets, focusing specifically on manufacturing plants to ensure the “ability to rebuild is getting close to zero.”

The killing of Ali Mohammad Naini marks the fourth major blow to Iranian leadership this week, following the assassinations of Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani, and Esmaeil Khatib. This rapid succession of losses, occurring just weeks after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28, has left the regime’s security apparatus in a state of unprecedented flux.