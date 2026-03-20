/India sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after Pakistani strikes kill over 400 in Kabul rehab hospital

India delivered a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Afghanistan on March 20 to support the treatment of victims of a Pakistani airstrike on a drug addiction treatment clinic in Kabul, which resulted in the deaths of over 400 people and injured more than 250.

"To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on March 16, India has delivered a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on X.

Jaiswal added that India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour.

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New Delhi’s support comes after Afghanistan on Tuesday confirmed that more than 408 individuals undergoing treatment for narcotics addiction were killed and over 265 were injured in a Pakistani strike on a drug rehabilitation clinic in Kabul on the night of March 16. The Pakistani military targeted what Kabul described as "one of the most vulnerable and deserving-of-compassion segments of society."

On Tuesday, India officially condemned the Pakistani strike on the Omid Drug Addiction Treatment Hospital, describing it as a "barbaric" and "unconscionable" act.

"India unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16. This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation," the MEA said in a statement.

Pakistan and Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan declared a temporary cessation of hostilities on Wednesday at the request of international mediators, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye, and it is timed to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

However, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned that while the gesture was made in "good faith," operations would "immediately resume with renewed intensity" if any cross-border or terrorist attacks occur inside Pakistan during this period.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused its north-western neighbour of supporting Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and providing sanctuary to terrorists targeting Islamabad, claims that Afghanistan has denied multiple times.