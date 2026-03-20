American far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and internet personality Laura Loomer, who had been highly critical of India and Indians, has made a drastic U-turn from her earlier stance after a nine-day visit to the country and called India “the best country she has ever travelled to” and admitted that many of her previous beliefs were shaped by negative portrayals in the media.

Loomer took to X and said her experience in the country had completely changed her perspective.

Loomer, a Trump supporter, said she hopes to return to India every year. “I love India. My misconceptions have been corrected,” she wrote, adding that her experience had been “amazing” and eye-opening.

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“Honestly, as someone who has traveled a lot, India is the best country I have ever traveled to. It’s incredible,” Loomer, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, said in a post on X.

“My experience has been amazing, and India is portrayed negatively in the media as a place Americans should avoid, but I realize a lot of that is completely made up,” she said.

‘India often wrongly depicted as a place Americans should avoid’

Loomer said in her post that India is often wrongly depicted as a place Americans should avoid.

She described feeling safe and comfortable throughout her stay, adding that the reality of India was far from the “third world” image often presented abroad.

Loomer praised the Indian people, calling them the “nicest” she has ever met, and expressed a strong desire to return, especially to visit South India on her next trip.

Loomer further said that it was wrong to call India a third-world country.

“The people, food, culture and hospitality culture are just incredible. I have felt safe and comfortable the entire time I have been here and India will truly be the next big super power. This country has incredible potential and you have to see it yourself to understand,” she said. Wants to come back every year.”

‘My misconceptions have been corrected’

She ended the post on X, saying she has nothing but nice things to say about India.

“I love India. My misconceptions have been corrected. I have nothing but nice things to say,” Loomer said.

Loomer also met the Dalai Lama, whom she described as “a global beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom, and the spiritual leader of Tibet.”

“In a world filled with division and chaos, sitting down with the Dalai Lama was truly inspiring. His calm presence, deep insights on inner peace, and unwavering commitment to non-violence left a lasting impact on me,” she said.

“Grateful for this rare, once in a lifetime and meaningful private encounter that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” she added.