/Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei calls father’s death 'tragedy of martyrdom', denies Iran role in Turkey, Oman attacks

Iran’s third Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a written message marking the Persian New Year festival of Nowruz, which was read aloud on state television on Friday (March 20). The message spans nine pages and has also been published by Iranian media outlets. In his address, Khamenei says that Iran has already faced three wars this year: one with Israel in June, another ongoing conflict, and a third, which he describes as the war stemming from anti-establishment protests that started in late December last year.

He praised those who participated in pro-establishment rallies and urged the public to observe Nowruz in light of the recent death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the war. Referring to his father’s death on February 28, he described it as a ‘tragedy of martyrdom’ of the ‘beloved leader’. Khamenei also introduced this year’s national slogan: “Resistance Economy in the Shadow of National Unity and National Security”.

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Addressing regional relations, he emphasised Iran’s ties with neighbouring countries, particularly in the East, calling them ‘very close’. He specifically mentioned Pakistan as a country that was a “special favourite” of his father. He further called for improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying that he is ready to ‘take the necessary measures’ to support such efforts.

Regarding recent military tensions, Khamenei addressed reported strikes on neighbouring countries, saying that ‘the attacks that were carried out on Turkey and Oman, both of which have good relations with us, against some parts of these countries were not in any way carried out by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and other forces of the Resistance Front’.

He accused Israel of attempting to create division in the region, describing the situation as a ‘trick’. This Nowruz message marks a departure from tradition. His father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, typically delivered such addresses on camera. Mojtaba Khamenei, however, has not yet appeared publicly, nor has he been clicked or filmed since being appointed earlier this month. So far, only written messages attributed to him have been released through Iranian media.