/Iranian man arrested while trying to enter UK’s nuclear naval base with woman

An Iranian man has been arrested with a woman for trying to enter the Faslane naval base, which is home to the United Kingdom’s nuclear-armed submarines. Police Scotland said a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested at HM Naval Base Clyde at about 17:00 on Thursday.

The Royal Navy said the suspects “unsuccessfully attempted” to enter the base near Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.

A spokesperson for the police force said that inquiries were ongoing into the incident.

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“As the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further,” the spokesperson added.

The nationality of the woman arrested with the Iranian is not known yet.

The Faslane naval base is home to all the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines, including the Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines, which carry Trident nuclear missiles.

The four Vanguard submarines are the sole platforms for the UK’s nuclear weapons and are due to be replaced by the new Dreadnought-class submarines after 2030.

The arrests took place as the US and Israel launched wide-ranging strikes on Iran, killing the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and many other senior leaders on 28 February. Iran responded to the killing by launching attacks on Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf.

The Faslane base has long been the focus of anti-war protests from groups such as the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and Trident Ploughshares.

The UK’s stock of nuclear warheads is based at the Royal Naval Armaments Depot (RNAD) Coulport on nearby Loch Long.

Since 1969, the UK has maintained continuous at-sea deterrence, with its missiles stored on and launched from nuclear-powered submarines with the capacity to remain submerged at sea for months.

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