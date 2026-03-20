/Putin leading Trump into a trap: Newsom trolls US President

California Governor Gavin Newsom has hit out at President Donald Trump for "bromance" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Newsom on Thursday shared an AI-generated image on the internet suggesting hat Putin is leading Trump into a trap—alongside a trolling nod to the president’s weakness for McDonald’s.

In the pic Trump is seen moving towards a McDonald’s meal box, not knowing that Putin is holding a wooden crate above it with a rope to trap the president the moment he bites into his Big Mac.

Trump, order consists of a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake, and seeks a friendship with Putin, even as the Russian president continues to attack Ukraine.

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Notably, there is a photograph of Putin in the Palm Room of White House that connects the West Wing to the Executive Residence. The image from Trump and Putin's Alaska summit in August.

Meanwhile, Trump in an attempt to normalise world economy in view of the Iran war, lifted sanctions on Russia despite reports that Putin is giving Iran intelligence to target US assets.

Trump decided to lift sanctions after he had a “good call” with Putin on March 9 about ending the war in Ukraine.

“We were talking about Ukraine, which is just a never-ending fight, and when his tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky, they can’t seem to get it together,” Trump said.