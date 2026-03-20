/Venezuela appoints new defense chief, replacing longtime Maduro loyalist

A major cabinet reshuffle was announced by Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Wenesday. This led to the appointment of a new defence minister, who would replace Gen. Vladimir Padrino López, a cornerstone of the military’s long-standing support for former President Nicolás Maduro. The announcement was made by Rodríguez on her Telegram channel that said the appointment of Gen. Gustavo González López was with immediate effect.

In her post she also thanked Padrino López for his “loyalty to the Homeland” and expressed confidence in his future roles.

The reshuffle and announcement of new defence minister was made only 10 weeks after Rodríguez took over as acting president from Nicolas Maduro after he was captured by the United States on drug trafficking charges.

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Who is González López

González López has an extensive intelligence background

He was commander general of the presidential honor guard and head of the military’s counterintelligence agency

He was also sanctioned by the US for his role in cracking down on 2014 street protests

Capture of Maduro by US

US launched an attack on the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday (Jan 3) and captured Nicolas Maduro. The attack was a two-hour and twenty-minute mission by air, land and sea. It was unprecedented if compared to the scale and precision it was carried out with.

Trump, watched the complex capture in Caracas play out in real time from a room in Mar-a-Lago alongside military generals.