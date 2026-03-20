/Gold-plated 150 kg Ram Yantra installed in Ram Temple at Ayodhya. What is its significance?

A 24-carat gold-plated Shri Ram Yantra weighing around 150 kg and carved out from five metals (panch dhatu) was installed on the second floor of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, the first day of Navratri. Shri Ram Yantra is a Vedic geometric structure designed to channel positive energy, invoke divine blessings, and enhance spiritual harmony for devotees and the temple town.

The yantra is a finely detailed diagram etched with intricate religious patterns featuring multiple interlocking triangles, precise trigonometric alignments, and concentric patterns designed in accordance with traditional shilpa shastra principles.

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The geometric forms along with sacred inscriptions in Devanagari script are believed to act as channels of divine energy, creating a spiritually charged and harmonious environment.

Unlike a conventional idol, a yantra in Hindu tradition represents a metaphysical blueprint of cosmic forces. The Shri Ram Yantra is associated with invoking the presence, protection, and blessings of Lord Ram. It symbolically invites Lord Ram to reside eternally at the temple and also invokes Lord Hanuman as a guardian force to protect the sacred space from negative influences.

Yantra was crafted and consecrated in Kanchipuram

The yantra was crafted at a monastery in Kanchipuram and transported via Tirupati before reaching Ayodhya through a ceremonial procession.

It was consecrated in Kanchipuram under the guidance of Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham with elaborate Vedic rituals and purification ceremonies.

The yantra has been modelled on an ancient Shri Ram Yantra housed in a temple in Kanchipuram, reflecting continuity of a centuries-old spiritual tradition.

Swami Govind Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said the Ram Yantra has been installed in the sanctum sanctorum on the second floor.

‘Ram Yantra installation marks the completion of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the installation of Ram Yantra marks the completion of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and fills every follower of Sanatan Dharma and every true Indian with joy.

Yogi also praised the new generation of India for their devotion towards the gods. “This is a new India and a changing India. The new generation is on the right path. They go to temples to celebrate the new year, not to some tourist destination,” he said.

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Vedic scholars say yantras act as a conduit for cosmic energy, promoting meditation, spiritual awakening, and a connection with divine. The Ram Yantra symbolises Lord Ram’s virtues of dharma, courage, wisdom, and righteousness, they added.