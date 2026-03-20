/Manipulated, deceived: Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit talks of Epstein links, teary-eyed interview timed after son's rape trial raises questions

In a teary-eyed interview aired on national television, Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit on Friday (Mar 20) spoke publicly for the first time regarding her association with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, saying she was ‘manipulated and deceived’. Breaking seven weeks of silence since the release of Epstein files in the US, she sat down with her husband, Crown Prince Haako, to discuss her past association with the financier and convicted sex offender. Among the trove of documents released by the US Justice Department were hundreds of emails between Mette-Marit and Epstein between 2011 and 2014. It also emerged that she had stayed at his Palm Beach, Florida residence.

Mette-Marit takes responsibility, expresses regret for Epstein links

Seeking to set the record straight before the nation, Mette-Marit expressed deep regret and acknowledged personal responsibility over the Epstein links.

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"I feel so manipulated, and when you are manipulated, you don't realise it from the start," she said, adding, "It is incredibly important for me to take responsibility for not checking his background more carefully… and to take responsibility for being so manipulated and deceived as I was."

“Of course, I wish I had never met him.”

Norway Crown Princess reacts to public scrutiny over Epstein ties

The interview followed intense criticism in Norway against the princess from both the public and politicians, including Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. She had previously apologised and admitted to “poor judgment”.

Even the interview on national TV was seen by some as an attempt to defend herself.

Did the princess know about Epstein’s past?

It is clear from the emails that the princess had researched Epstein. He had already been convicted in Florida for soliciting sex from a minor by the time they met. In a 2011 email, Mette-Marit wrote: "Googled u after last email. Agree didn't look too good."

However, during the interview, she denied awareness about Epstein’s crimes. "I didn't know he was a sex offender or a predator," she said, adding, "I can't remember this; it was 15 years ago, to be honest."

Nature of Mette-Marit’s relationship with Epstein

Asked about their relationship, Mette-Marit described Epstein as a private acquaintance. He was a "private contact," said the princess, adding she did not tell everyone about her private contacts.

Explaining her stay at his Palm Beach home, she said, "Epstein was a close friend of a good friend of mine."

She admitted she was overly trusting: “I am overly trusting, I tend to think the best of people.”

Princess had an uneasy incident yet continued contact with Epstein

In the interview, she spoke of an uncomfortable experience during her stay at Eptein's home. While describing it as a situation that made her feel uneasy on the final day, she did not disclose details of the incident. She said she telephoned her husband at the time because it made her feel insecure. Despite this, she maintained contact for some time before eventually ending it: “But I also chose to end all direct contact with him. And it was because of such episodes as that.”

‘Focus should remain on Epstein victims’, says princess as timing of interview questioned

Mette-Marit said the focus should remain on Epstein’s victims and the lack of justice, while expressing anger that they had not yet received justice.

Meanwhile, the timing of the interview is being questioned: it was recorded after the conclusion of her son Marius Borg Høiby’s rape trial hearings. This suggested that she delayed speaking publicly until those proceedings had concluded.

Princess discusses health concerns and future role, as crown prince expresses support

The crown princess also addressed concerns about her ability to continue royal duties due to illness. She suffers from the chronic lung disease pulmonary fibrosis. "I live with a serious illness… That is the very thing that decides, quite plainly, whether I can, in any way whatsoever, continue to perform in the role I hold, or not."

"I would very much like to stand by him in that truly important and challenging project, if I have the opportunity to do so, given my health."

Sitting with her for the interview, Crown Prince Haakon expressed solidarity with the princess. "This is, after all, our project, which we're doing together," he said, reflecting on their more than 25 years of marriage.