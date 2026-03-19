The US has launched a war of choice in Iran, while the media focus is concentrated 24/7 on bombing and the Strait of Hormuz. The Department of Justice released 40,000-50000 Epstein Files, which had explicit references to Trump abusing minors. The victim admitted it to the FBI in a series of interviews. On February 20, 2026, Republican Representative Thomas Massie wrote on social media that they had deployed “ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens.” The pattern is too clear to avoid. After the release of the first tranche of the Epstein Files, Trump attacked Venezuela and abducted Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores. After the release of the second tranche of the Epstein Files, Trump launched an attack on Iran. Now, Trump's UFO revelation is closing in at a time when Trump is having a multi-front crisis, in the Iran war, the Epstein controversy, and trade wars. The same pattern was predicted by many, such as comedian, Seth Meyers, the Chinese Nostradamus, Jiang Xueqin. He further predicted that we might see a fake alien invasion.