White House registers Alien.gov domain as Trump pushes UFO file release, sparking speculation, betting spikes, and renewed alien life debate.
White House has registered the domain name ‘Alien.gov’ in the federal government’s official website registry. Official record confirms that it sits inside the same federal system as whitehouse.gov and cia.gov. The website is not live yet, and the purpose of the domain name has not been explained. The information exploded after an online tracker informed about the website on Wednesday. According to the WHOIS domain tracker, the IP address was created at 18:55 UTC. Soon after the information explosion, the betting website Polymarket saw a spike in bets to 16 per cent about the odds of the US confirming the existence of alien life before 2027. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly responded to questions by telling reporters to "Stay tuned!" — and included an alien emoji.
In February, former US President Barack Obama hinted in a podcast that “aliens” are real, then implied that he meant it in a statistical sense. This created a huge uproar of speculation among conspiracy theorists and on social media. Soon, US President Donald Trump said that he would be directing Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth to identify and release “all the Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.” Pete Hegseth also signalled compliance, that the department was working on it.
The US has launched a war of choice in Iran, while the media focus is concentrated 24/7 on bombing and the Strait of Hormuz. The Department of Justice released 40,000-50000 Epstein Files, which had explicit references to Trump abusing minors. The victim admitted it to the FBI in a series of interviews. On February 20, 2026, Republican Representative Thomas Massie wrote on social media that they had deployed “ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens.” The pattern is too clear to avoid. After the release of the first tranche of the Epstein Files, Trump attacked Venezuela and abducted Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores. After the release of the second tranche of the Epstein Files, Trump launched an attack on Iran. Now, Trump's UFO revelation is closing in at a time when Trump is having a multi-front crisis, in the Iran war, the Epstein controversy, and trade wars. The same pattern was predicted by many, such as comedian, Seth Meyers, the Chinese Nostradamus, Jiang Xueqin. He further predicted that we might see a fake alien invasion.