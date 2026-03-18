/Architect who worked on Epstein island describes eerie things he saw - 'Bunk beds for women'

French architect Robert Couturier, who worked for a short time on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island, says he could see tell-tale signs that something was not right with the place. He also commented on those who said that they did not notice anything wrong with Epstein's island, stating that it is 'impossible" to believe that whoever visited the island could miss how weird it was. Talking to CNN, Couturier said Epstein hired him to work on the island, but he left after a few months after coming across multiple warning signs. One of them was the bunk beds, he told Kyung Lah. He recalled asking Epstein if he was expecting "grandchildren" on the island. The paedophile told him, "No… these are for the girls." Couturier said, "There’s no mistaking… you don’t put women on bunk beds. I’m sorry. Everybody knew what was happening on that island. Even his staff people worked for him."

In statements to investigators, high-profile figures who visited Epstein's Little Saint James island claimed that they did not notice anything unusual. But the French architect says it is hard to believe that people missed out on clear signs. "You can decide that you’re blind… but the idea that a person would go to that island and not see something weird is impossible to me," he said. He further detailed what he saw at Epstein's home, and almost everything was eerie. He said there was one room filled with computers, which Epstein told him was for "the girls when they have fun." The rooms had heavy, dark curtains and windows that were almost never opened, lending the overall atmosphere a "terrible" vibe. Couturier said, "The girls and young women on the island were basically prisoners. He added that he was questioned about Epstein and the island in 2010, but no one took any action.

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