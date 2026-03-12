Jeffrey Epstein had a baby and even kept a sculpture and a photo of a blonde woman, whom he claimed was the mother, one of his victims told the FBI, according to the Department of Justice release. The victim, who said she was 16 at the time, said the paedophile pointed to a photo in his Manhattan townhouse and told her that the woman in it was the "mother of my child." The DOJ files even have a photo of Epstein with a woman holding a baby whose face has been redacted. Her blonde hair can be seen, but just slightly. There is another one of Epstein with the baby. He told the victim that the woman was "perfect" and that "her husband will be very lucky." The incident happened in 2005, and the victim recounted what Epstein told her in 2020. He had the photo of the woman on a beach in one room, while another had a naked, blue mould-like sculpture without head, arms or legs.

Emails show Epstein had a baby boy

This is not the first time that documents have alluded to the possibility that Epstein had a baby. An email from Sept. 21, 2011, sent by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, shows that she congratulated Epstein on having a “baby boy.” “Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson wrote. Another one from Fergie had her saying that he had disappeared and "she wasn’t aware he was about to become a father." Epstein's brother, Mark, has repeatedly denied that the late financier had a baby. But the documents and the newly uncovered photos hint otherwise.

How the victim met Epstein in New York

In the account given to the FBI, the victim says she was still a virgin when she met Epstein. She is an immigrant and moved to Kansas. A modelling scout discovered her, after which she moved to New York. She met Epstein in 2005, five times through acquaintances in the modelling world. There is one document indicating that he asked another woman whether she wanted to have a child with him. The suggestion apparently made "GM (Maxwell) upset and pissed". The woman said that Maxwell "punished" her for what Epstein said.

Notes show that Epstein wanted to start a human race with his DNA and asked some women to have his child. A New York Times report from 2019 stated that his New Mexico ranch was the planned base where he wanted to impregnate women himself. He was said to be crazy about the topic of transhumanism, where AI or genetic engineering are used to create an advanced human population.