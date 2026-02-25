/Bombshell investigation reveals DOJ did not release Epstein files accusing Trump of sexual abuse

The Department of Justice withheld some Epstein files linked to allegations that President Donald Trump sexually abused a minor, an NPR investigation has revealed. More documents about Epstein were also removed from the public database where Trump was mentioned. NPR reported that there are still a few files that have not been made public despite the law calling for it. There are some 50 pages of FBI interviews and a particular one about a woman who accused Trump of abusing her as a minor years ago. Democrats on the House oversight and government reform committee announced on Tuesday that an investigation will be launched to investigate whether the DOJ deliberately held on to some files, which they say could be viewed as a crime. NPR found that the DOJ had supposedly catalogued dozens of pages but did not release them.

Democrats pledge to investigate if DOJ withheld Epstein Files related to Trump

The outlet said that it reached out to the Department of Justice to enquire about the contents of these files and why they were not published, but did not receive a response. Later, Department of Justice spokeswoman Natalie Baldassarre repeated what the body has maintained throughout, that any documents not published are either privileged, duplicates or relate to an ongoing federal investigation. House Oversight Committee's ranking member, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-California, released a statement following the release of the report, stating that he had reviewed unredacted evidence logs. "Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes," Garcia stated. Lawmakers have promised to look into the allegations that Trump sexually abused a minor.

Lead sent to FBI has the woman naming Trump directly

Over 3.5 million pages of Epstein Files were released by the Department of Justice in January. Attorney General Pam Bondi later said that everything from the tranche has now been made public and nothing remains. NPR reported that the newly released files show that the FBI internally circulated Epstein-related allegations that mention Trump in late July and early August 2025. The list carried several salacious allegations, most of which were marked unverifiable or not credible by the agents. One of them was sent to the FBI's Washington office to set up an interview with the woman. The lead was part of an internal slide deck detailing “prominent names” in the sex-trafficking investigations into Epstein and his convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2025.

The accuser directly names Trump in the complaint made in 2019, saying Epstein introduced her to him around 1983 when she was just 13. Trump was a New York businessman at the time and in his mid-30s. The White House did not comment on the allegations and referred to an X post denying any wrongdoing. “[The Justice Department] has repeatedly said publicly AND directly to [NPR] prior to deadline – NOTHING has been deleted. If files are temporarily pulled for victim redactions or to redact Personally Identifiable Information, then those documents are promptly restored online and are publicly available,” the statement said.