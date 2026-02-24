Lolita Express haunts UK royals as paedophile Epstein's flights used Air Force bases, six airport runways. Did Andrew allow it?



Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express is haunting the British royal family. British police are now probing whether the fleet of aircraft owned by Epstein were used to facilitate human trafficking or sexual exploitation linked to the late paedophile financier’s network. At the heart of this probe is the role of Andrew Monunbaten-Windsor. The question is whether he facilitiated these flights when he was Prince Andrew. The planes had reportedly landed in or departed from the runways of at least six major UK airports including Heathrow, Stansted, Luton and Birmingham.

Andrew was already known as ‘Airmiles Andy’ for misusing publicly funded aircraft

Andrew, himself a trained pilot and air force veteran, was nicknamed “Airmiles Andy” for extensive official travel in which he often used publicly funded aircraft, including those of the Royal Air Force.

Andrew was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to disclosures made in the US as part of the Epstein files releases.

Some of the emails released in the US allegedly showed he shared sensitive information with Epstein.

Epstein - Andrew flights: Former UK PM Gordon Brown's letters to police

Gordon Brown, the former prime minister who was in office when Prince Andrew was a British trade representative, has now written to several police departments in the nation

He urged them to investigate whether Andrew used taxpayer-funded RAF jets and bases to facilitate meetings with Epstein while he was the UK trade envoy, in the 2001–2011 period.

Saying that Britain’s “unacknowledged role” in the Epstein saga “is by far the biggest scandal of all,” Brown cited “new and additional information” suggesting official flights may have doubled as cover for private engagements linked to Epstein.

Calling any misuse of public money “wholly unacceptable,” Brown wanted the British Ministry of Defence and other departments to be questioned on the matter.

He wanted full disclosure of records authorising Epstein plaine landings.

Brown’s letters listed nine UK runways — including commercial hubs and RAF bases — used by Epstein’s aircraft. He asked what security checks were done, especially after Epstein’s 2008 US conviction, and whether Andrew helped secure access to military airfields.

Several sightings of Epstein flights were already reported in British media, but promptly ignored

Epstein’s Gulfstream jet — dubbed the “Lolita Express” — landed at RAF Marham in December 2000 after arriving at Luton. Such landings more than two decades ago were already reported by British media, including The Telegraph newspaper.

Epstein's consternation about the reportage has been revealed in the latest Epstein file release by US Justice Department.

The documents include an email exchange, showing Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell initially dismissing a Telegraph inquiry as “crap and not true.”

But Epstein replied: “Just spoke to Larry [a pilot]… it’s true.”

Maxwell wrote back: “S***”.

A 2011 Telegraph headline, The Duke, his paedophile guest, and the most unusual use of an RAF base, had enraged Epstein. The duke here refers to Andrew.

After the article was published, Epstein's lawyers protested the “grossly inaccurate and persistent references to him being a ‘paedophile’”. At the time, his team also demanded “a categoric clarification and apology” from the paper.

Lolita Express in UK: A significant evidence gap involving UK air force

There is lack of evidence on decades-old landings involving some Royal Air Force bases. These records are automatically deleted after three months under RAF record-retention policies. This has complicated efforts to reconstruct movements of the Epstein Lolita Express flights.