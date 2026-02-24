Google Preferred
REVEALED! At least 6 Epstein secret storage units missed by FBI. What are they hiding?

Published: Feb 24, 2026, 07:24 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 07:24 IST
Records show Jeffrey Epstein rented at least six storage units across Florida and New York until his 2019 death, but federal warrants suggest they were never searched. What's hidden in them? Unseen pics of young victims or blackmail material against powerful men. All you need to know.

Jeffrey Epstein stashed computers and photographs in storage units scattered across the United States, according to reports. Financial records show the convicted sex offender rented at least six lock-ups over the years, paying monthly fees that continued until 2019, the year he died in custody. What are they hiding? Disturbing images of his young victims or incriminating blackmail material against powerful men? Here's what we know.

At least six secret storage units still hide murky Epstein secrets

According to documents reviewed by The Telegraph, Jeffrey Epstein's financial records, released as part of Department of Justice disclosures, show that the paedophile was renting at least six lock-ups when he died in 2019. Despite multiple mentions of the storage units, federal authorities never searched them, show search warrants examined by the newspaper.

If that is the case, the lockers could still contain material linked to Epstein and powerful figures in his orbit, including US President Donald Trump, disgraced UK royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (previously known as Prince Andrew) and Lord Mandelson. What, if anything, remains in those units is unknown.

Epstein was tipped off about a raid on his Palm Beach residence?

Emails and invoices indicate Epstein hired private detectives to remove computers from his Palm Beach home in the mid-2000s, around the time local police were preparing to execute a search warrant. In an August 2009 message, a private investigator told Epstein and his lawyers that computers and paperwork taken before a warrant had been secured were "locked in storage." The email also referred to copying, or "cloning," hard drives. It remains unclear what became of those copies.

This tracks, former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, after the search said the house appeared "cleaned up: before officers searched it in 2005. The newly unearthed correspondence suggests that it may not have been accidental.

Payments that ran for years

Credit card statements show regular payments to a Florida facility known as Uncle Bob’s beginning in 2003. Charges continued for years, with other storage units rented in Royal Palm Beach and Manhattan.

One New York unit, rented for roughly $500 a month, was reportedly opened on Epstein’s behalf by private investigators. In Florida, several of the lock-ups were located near his 14,000 square foot mansion on El Brillo Way, the property central to the sex trafficking investigation.

Photographs believed to be from one unit show boxes, projectors, and what appears to be computer equipment stacked inside. The FBI declined to say whether any of the facilities were ever searched. Storage companies have also cited confidentiality rules.

