Another investigation by the police on Tuesday night in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's activities in the UK has put pressure on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The Essex Police examined the allegations in recent days, where detectives are 'assessing information' coming out from the bombshell trove, which suggests thatEpstein trafficked sex victims to the UK using private flights via Stansted airport.



The latest inquiry will put more pressure on the former Duke of York, who featured a number of times in the tranche of documents. "We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted airport following the publication of the US Department of Justice Epstein files," an Essex Police spokesman said, the Daily Mail reported.



Flight records disclosed that the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, known as the “Lolita Express,” either landed at or departed from UK airports as many as 90 times between the 1990s and 2018. The disclosures have intensified calls for a criminal investigation into Prince Andrew following a series of damaging revelations in recently surfaced files.

Senior officers at Thames Valley Police are reviewing allegations that Epstein arranged for a young woman to travel to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew at his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor in 2010. He forwarded hidden reports while a trade envoy for the UK in order to examine whether or not Andrew should be probed for the offence of misconduct in public office over allegations



Andrew, who lost his remaining royal titles last year due to his association with Epstein, served as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011. The position enabled him to travel globally at public expense and provided access to senior political and business leaders. However, emails reportedly suggest that he, along with Peter Mandelson, used the role to pass on official papers, including sensitive material, to Epstein.



Separately, the Metropolitan Police has already opened a criminal investigation into Mandelson over allegations that he leaked confidential information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in 2009.