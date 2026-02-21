Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
  Royal shock: UK weighs removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from British throne line of succession over Epstein links

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 21, 2026, 06:59 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 07:10 IST
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aka Prince Andrew Photograph: (Epstein Files released by US DoJ)

Story highlights

The British government is weighing whether to introduce legislation that could remove Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from the line of succession as police widen inquiries into his past conduct and links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The British government on Friday (Feb 20) weighed whether to introduce legislation that would remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, from the line of succession for the British throne. This comes as the UK police widen their investigation into the disgraced royal's past conduct and his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday (Feb 19) at his residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released after 11 hours in custody, but inquiries are continuing.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the British throne

King Charles III has already stripped his younger brother of military affiliations and royal titles and removed him from his Windsor residence. However, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, behind Princess Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry.

According to sources cited by AFP, the government could consider bringing forward legislation to alter the line of succession once the police investigation concludes. Such a move would be unprecedented in modern times and legally complex. Any change would require not only an act of the UK Parliament but also the agreement of 14 other Commonwealth realms where King Charles is head of state.

Police expand inquiries

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed it is seeking information from officers who were assigned to Andrew during his time as a UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. Investigators are asking whether they "saw or heard during that period of service that may be relevant to our ongoing reviews".

Authorities are also reportedly coordinating with US counterparts to examine allegations tied to flights connected to Jeffrey Epstein. These flights allegedly helped traffic girls and women in and out of London airports. Multiple British police forces are reviewing claims emerging from recently released Epstein-related documents.

Police continued searches at Andrew’s former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, into Friday.

Public opinion turns sharply against Andrew

Public sentiment has shifted dramatically. A YouGov poll conducted after the arrest found that 82 per cent of respondents believe Andrew should be removed from the line of succession.

Royal commentators say the arrest marks one of the most serious crises for the monarchy in decades. Any formal charges or trial could take considerable time, and legal proceedings to amend the succession would likely be lengthy.

Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing. In 2022, he settled a US civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre without admitting liability. As investigations unfold, the monarchy faces renewed scrutiny over accountability and its future standing with the British public.

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security.

