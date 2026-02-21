The British government on Friday (Feb 20) weighed whether to introduce legislation that would remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, from the line of succession for the British throne. This comes as the UK police widen their investigation into the disgraced royal's past conduct and his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday (Feb 19) at his residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released after 11 hours in custody, but inquiries are continuing.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the British throne

King Charles III has already stripped his younger brother of military affiliations and royal titles and removed him from his Windsor residence. However, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, behind Princess Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry.

According to sources cited by AFP, the government could consider bringing forward legislation to alter the line of succession once the police investigation concludes. Such a move would be unprecedented in modern times and legally complex. Any change would require not only an act of the UK Parliament but also the agreement of 14 other Commonwealth realms where King Charles is head of state.

Police expand inquiries

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed it is seeking information from officers who were assigned to Andrew during his time as a UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. Investigators are asking whether they "saw or heard during that period of service that may be relevant to our ongoing reviews".

Authorities are also reportedly coordinating with US counterparts to examine allegations tied to flights connected to Jeffrey Epstein. These flights allegedly helped traffic girls and women in and out of London airports. Multiple British police forces are reviewing claims emerging from recently released Epstein-related documents.

Police continued searches at Andrew’s former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, into Friday.

Public opinion turns sharply against Andrew

Public sentiment has shifted dramatically. A YouGov poll conducted after the arrest found that 82 per cent of respondents believe Andrew should be removed from the line of succession.

Royal commentators say the arrest marks one of the most serious crises for the monarchy in decades. Any formal charges or trial could take considerable time, and legal proceedings to amend the succession would likely be lengthy.