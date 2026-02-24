/Who is Peter Attia? The celebrity doctor resigns from CBS News over Epstein fallout

The celebrity doctor/ longevity coach and a contributor to CBS News, Peter Attia, has decided to quit from his position at CBS News following the backlash around his relationship with the disgraced sex-trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Attia was named as a contributor by the CBS network in January 2026, just days before the Department of Justice released the latest tranche of Epstein Files.

“Dr Attia's contributor role was newly established and had not yet meaningfully begun. As such, he stepped back to ensure his involvement didn't become a distraction from the important work being done at CBS. He wishes the network and its leadership well and has no further comment at this time,” wrote a spokesperson for Peter Attia. Attia has already stepped down from his position as Chief Science Officer of the protein-bar company David Protein.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Peter Attia?

Peter Attia is a celebrity doctor, wellness guru, health expert and longevity advocate. He has built a strong following in the health and performative health space. He is famous for his best seller, Outlive. The book focuses on extending life span and improving long-term health through science-backed strategies. Beyond his writing, he hosts a podcast on similar themes, The Peter Attia Drive. He is married to Jill Attia and lives with three children in Austin, Texas.

Peter Attia and Epstein Files

In the newly released tranche of Epstein files, Peter Attia's name appears at least 1700 times. In a February 2 post on X, Attia denied any association with Epstein's criminal activity and apologised for his association, claiming that he was ashamed, the emails were “crude, tasteless banter.”

In a 2015 note, Attia told Epstein, “The biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul...”. Similarly, in a 2016 note, Attia said "I go into JE withdrawal when I don't see him." In another such mail, Attia made a crude remark, “P*ssy is, indeed, low-carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

Apart from the mails, Attia, on several occasions, met with Epstein more than a dozen times at least, and stayed with him in his apartments. One correspondence mentions Attia's plan to visit Epstein's Zorro ranch in 2015, but Epstein's team ultimately cancelled that plan.