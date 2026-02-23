/Deepak Chopra’s messages with Jeffrey Epstein revealed in new DOJ files

According to a CNN report, which scoured through the DOJ Epstein library, claims that there were at least hundreds of messages between the two men. The correspondence between Chopra and Epstein was lewd and sexist on occasion. The two had frequently contacted each other between 2016 and 2019. This was after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

On at least two occasions, Chopra encouraged Epstein to bring “girls” on trips. “Your girls would love it as would you.” The same year, Epstein was asking Chopra to join a workshop that he was hosting in Switzerland, and Chopra again encouraged Epstein to bring his girls. In one more philosophical exchange between Chopra and Epstein, Chopra added, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” Then Epstein wrote back," When the girls say, oh my god…?"Chopra replied: “Yes That's divine tran=cendence”

Chopra also received financial support from Epstein. Chopra and Poonacha Machaiah sought input from Epstein for the wellness app, Jiyo. In 2017, Chopra received a $50,000 check from “Gratitude America”- one of Epstein's foundations. Even when Epstein was maligned and having bad PR, Chopra was being a good friend: “Sorry, I am not concerned about that.” He previously also advised Epstein to “Stay silent, Meditate.” Chopra further discussed introducing his Son-in-law to Epstein. “You might enjoy meeting him,” Chopra said, before adding: “(can’t talk about girls ).” It is unclear whether that meeting happened. It is also unclear the age of these “girls”.