Philippa Sigl-Glockner, who was once a private secretary to the former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has been named in the Epstein Files. Sigl-Glockner served as the private secretary to Scholz from May 2019 to November 2020, during his tenure as Germany’s Finance Minister. Philippa Sigl-Gloeckner is a German economist and the founder/director of the think tank "Dezernat Zukunft" (Department Future), focusing on monetary, financial, and economic policy.

One redacted message to Epstein reveals an unknown sender referencing Philipa. "You may also remember one of my wonderful young staff members. Philippa completed her master’s degree in computer science, joined the super-elite German intelligence service, and was assigned to the ministry of finance to track money flows."

In another such mail, “Thanks for talking to us. I would very much like to pursue the idea. Not sure most appropriate entry point is, Phil and I are unbelievably bored and brains slowly atrophying sitting around the bank. We know Africa and tech, and by the way, we are pretty cool.…” The sender of the mail is redacted. The recipient was Jeffrey and Philipa Sigl Glockner. Philipa Sigl-Glockner passed on information about African telecommunication to Epstein.

Another such communication has a subject “Re: satellites”. The sender of the email is redacted; it has references to Greg Wyler and Philippa Sigl-Glockner, who were brainstorming on ideas. The specific context of the discussion remains unclear. “I told him we would come see him on all the weekends he was in Boston (he suggested a retreat on your island, haha)” read the mail. Greg Wyler is the founder of O3b, known for his pioneering work in satellite-based internet connectivity to bridge the digital divide.

Other communications, including Sigl-Glockner from September 24, 2014, show the subject "Re: Haircut for my shaggy analyst." Philippa Sigl-Gloeckner on Friday received favours such as a haircut from a stylist named Patrick at Frederic Fekkai Salon.

These emails were part of the latest tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The total dump is approximately 300 GB, which is approximately 2 per cent of the total 13-terabyte data collected from Epstein's properties.