A new set of emails reveals that King Charles III of the British family was aware of the “secret deals” of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and David Rowland, reported the Daily Mail. Andrew had told Epstein that Rowland was his “trusted money man”. Former Prince Andrew has been accused of passing on potentially confidential and sensitive documents to the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday, February 19, 2026. He was released after 11 hours at the Aylsham Police Station.

According to the mail obtained by the Daily Mail, a whistleblower on August 16, 2019, alerted King Charles III that the Duke of York's actions suggest that “his Royal Highness considers his relationship with David Rowland more important than that of his family.” The whistleblower further warned David Rowland in another email on September 10, 2019, that he had shared undeniable evidence that proves Rowland's abuse of the Royal family. David Rowland, a “shady” financier once the Conservative Party's major donor, contributing millions before being nominated for party treasurer in 2010. There were evidences of Rowland doing financial favours to Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson- £40,000 to help clear debts and a £1.5million loan for Andrew in 2017.

The whistleblower further claimed that Rowland ”paid HRH The Duke of York to procure a Luxembourg Banking Licence" for his private bank, Banque Havilland, and included what were claimed to be Andrew’s bank account details. He further cc-ed Clive Alderton, Charles’s private secretary, and Mark Bridges, the late Queen’s solicitor at Farrer & Co.

The Mail on Sunday investigation further revealed that Prince Andrew held a 40 per cent stake in a British Virgin Islands-based firm called Inverness Asset Management until March 2019. He would target wealthy clients and the Royal Family to invest in a tax-free Cayman Islands fund. He further allowed Rowland to join on taxpayer-funded trade envoy trips, where Rowland would promote his business between 2001 and 2011. He was further accused of passing on trade information to private associates who sell oil to China, with the hope of making ‘tons of money’ with Epstein.