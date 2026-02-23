/Where is ‘Lolita Express’, the infamous plane at the heart of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking operations, now?

‘Lolita Express’ was the nickname given to a private jet used by the late paedophile Jeffrey to allegedly traffic minors for sex across the US and beyond. A central aspect of the Epstein files saga, the aircraft is a stark reminder of the shadowy world of his sex trafficking network – and a symbol of how he combined luxury travel with the alleged abuse of underage girls. Associated with powerful figures, the jet was reportedly used to lure victims with the promise of a glamorous, mile-high lifestyle. But what happened to it?

Where is Lolita Express, the Jeffrey Epstein plane?

The infamous Boeing 727-100 is now permanently grounded and has been decaying for nearly a decade in an aviation boneyard at Stambaugh Aviation in Brunswick, Georgia, USA. Originally built in 1969, the aircraft – registration N908JE and serial number 20115 – first flew in July that year for TWA. It was later converted for private use. The jet has been sitting dormant in the aircraft graveyard since around 2016, when it was withdrawn from service.

Epstein's Lolita Express is now a rotting skeleton

A New York Post tour described the plane as a “rotting skeleton”, citing significant deterioration and an overall degraded condition.

It was stripped of its three engines in 2016, and its interior has corroded. The boneyard operator has said that, given its age of nearly 60 years, the aircraft will never fly again.

Lolita Express, a stark relic tied to Epstein’s abuses

The plane is a grim reminder of Epstein’s sex trafficking operations, in which it was allegedly used to transport underage girls and associates.

It was grounded around three years before Epstein’s 2019 arrest and subsequent death.

Several of Epstein’s victims and accusers have described flying on the jet, with some alleging they were abused during flights.

The late Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor and whistleblower, recounted in her memoir Nobody’s Girl an alleged incident in which Epstein brought her aboard to have sex with a “friend”, described as a politician who she said had raped her weeks earlier.

Another survivor, Juliette Bryant, recalled being forcibly touched shortly after take-off on the plane.

How Lolita Express changed hands

The plane was acquired in January 2001 by JEGE Inc, a company linked to Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein later reportedly sold it to World Aviation Services LLC, a Florida-based company.

It changed hands again in July 2024, transferred to Jet Assets Incorporated, a Wyoming-based company.

Lolita Express: A VIP-configured Boeing

The Boeing 727-100 measured approximately 133 feet in length. Configured for VIP use, it could carry around 29 passengers.

The aircraft featured a home theatre, mid-cabin lounge, galley, salon, and a private aft stateroom with a queen-size bed and en-suite lavatory equipped with a European-style shower.

By late 2007, it had logged 33,555 flight hours and 22,282 cycles.