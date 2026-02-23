/Mar-a-Lago gunman was scarred by Epstein Files, hurt to see 'elite get away with it': 'Evil is real'

Anger over Epstein Files: Austin Tucker Martin was killed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida after entering Trump's estate. He is said to have been "obsessed" with the Epstein Files and was angry with everything that was revealed. He was reportedly frustrated to see the elite get away with it.
The man who entered Mar-a-Lago in Florida and was shot dead was obsessed with the way Donald Trump's administration was handling the Epstein Files. He also comes from a family of Trump supporters. Austin Tucker Martin was killed on Sunday morning after he entered Trump's property with a shotgun and a gas canister. His family, co-workers and a cousin said that Martin had also shown his appreciation for Trump many times.
Braeden Fields, Martin's cousin, said he was shocked to know about Austin's breaking and entering, and described him as a "quiet" kid who was scared of firearms. "We are big Trump supporters, all of us. Everybody," Fields said, adding Austin was "real quiet, never really talked about anything." Austin's cousin said, "He wouldn’t even hurt an ant. He doesn’t even know how to use a gun."
However, TMZ reported that the revelations in the Epstein Files might have affected Austin deeply. The outlet found a text message which shows the 21-year-old was shaken by the horrifying details about the acts committed by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. On February 15, he texted a co-worker at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina, "I don't know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable."
While Trump has been named in the Epstein Files, he has denied being involved with Epstein in any way. Austin wrote in the text message that common people like him should do what they can to spread awareness. "The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness," Austin told his co-worker in the text message.
Austin's cousin said that Martin worked at a local golf course and sent money to a charity from each paycheck. Austin's co-workers said that he was totally consumed by the Epstein Files and was angry with the elites and the powerful "getting away with it." They said he was becoming increasingly frustrated with the state of the US economy. He once tried to start a union at his workplace and failed.
Austin entered Mar-a-Lago on Sunday at around 1:30 am. Trump and First Lady Melania were in Washington at the time. Investigators say that he left North Carolina and picked up a shotgun on the way south. He reportedly drove through Mar-a-Lago’s north gate just as another vehicle was leaving. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that "the security detail detected that an individual had made his way into the inner perimeter of Mar-a-Lago."
A local deputy and two Secret Service agents went to investigate and found a white male “carrying a gas can and a shotgun”. He was ordered to “drop the items”. The man then lowered the gas canister but raised the shotgun into “a shooting position”, the sheriff said. Bradshaw said that three officers “neutralised the threat”.