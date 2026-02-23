/Who was Mar-a-Lago gunman, Austin Tucker Martin? Religious, gave to charity and angry with Epstein Files

Who was the Mar-a-Lago gunman, Austin Tucker Martin? The 21-year-old has been described as religious, a painter, worked at a golf course and gave money to charity. His cousin says he was a quiet kid, and their entire family is an avid Trump supporter.
Austin Tucker Martin, the man shot dead at Mar-a-Lago, was a painter who gave away money to a charity from every paycheck. He worked at a golf course and was apparently fascinated by them. He painted in his spare time, according to an Instagram account linked to him. His work was focused on landscapes and scenery. "I specialize in pen illustrations centered around landscapes, architecture, and scenery," he wrote in a brief description.
Martin donated to charity regularly. Fields said his cousin was working at a local golf course and every month, he would give some money away. Besides his regular work and painting, Martin was also quite religious. One of his paintings of a garden has been captioned, "Thank you for this gift, Dear Lord," adding a Christian emoji.
Martin was also said to be angry with the Epstein Files cover-up. He talked about it with a co-worker, telling him that "evil is real and unmistakable." "The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness," Austin wrote in a text message to his co-worker, according to TMZ.
Austin Tucker Martin was also frustrated with the state of the US economy. He reportedly tried starting a workers' union once, but failed. He entered Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's sprawling estate in Florida, on Sunday night. He was carrying a shotgun and a gas canister. Security detail showed that "an individual had made his way into the inner perimeter of Mar-a-Lago," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. Two Secret Service agents found him, and he was "neutralised" by three officers.
Martin was reported missing by his family. Public records show that he was at a property in North Carolina. Officers say that after he left the place, he picked up the gun on his way south. A box for the weapon was found inside his car, a 2013 silver Volkswagen Tiguan. He reportedly drove through Mar-a-Lago’s north gate just as another vehicle was leaving.
Martin's cousin, Braeden Fields, described him as "a good kid". “I wouldn’t believe he would do something like this. It’s mind-blowing. He wouldn’t even hurt an ant. He doesn’t even know how to use a gun,” he added. Fields said they are all "big Trump supporters, all of us. Everybody." He admitted that Martin "never really talked about anything."