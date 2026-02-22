/Andrew's taxpayer-funded Met officers instructed to guard door at Epstein dinner party in New York



Days after Prince Andrew’s shocking arrest, it has been revealed that he allegedly used his personal security to guard Jeffrey Epstein’s home. Newly released emails disclosed by the US Department of Justice show that Metropolitan Police bodyguards assigned to protect the former prince, and funded by taxpayers, were used to guard a high-profile party in 2010.

On February 19, the former prince was arrested by Norfolk Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released 11 hours later. While he was in custody, police searched his Norfolk home and his former residence in Windsor.

Andrew’s security guarded Epstein’s home

Newly released emails, as reported by The Sunday Times, reveal how the two officers of former prince were allegedly instructed to guard a dinner party at convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s home The two officers were asked to be the doorman of the Epstein's seven-floor Manhattan mansion in Dec 2010. This is two years after Epstein was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution.

Two officers from Scotland Yard’s royal protection team accompanied the former duke to a dinner party hosted on December 2, 2010. The high-profile event allegedly included several A-list guests, including Woody Allen, his wife Soon-Yi Previn, and Chelsea Handler. Sir Mick Jagger was reportedly invited but did not attend.

Emails released in the Epstein files appear to reveal conversations regarding arrangements for Andrew and Epstein.

Informing Epstein about the then-duke’s security detail, a member of his staff reportedly wrote in an email: "The Duke's 2 protection officers along with the state security will all be here for tomorrows dinner party. Rich has given them instruction on the door. Do you wish Rich to stay for the party or is it ok for him to go home?"

"Rich" is reportedly Richard Barnett - Epstein's security fixer.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing. However, emails released in the Epstein files also appear to show arrangements for Andrew to stay with Epstein. The emails, according to BBC, suggest that Andrew and his MET officers were given a temporary security code to "get in and out" of Sex-offender's New York property.

However, speaking about this 2010 meeting, Andrew has told BBC Newsnight in 2019 that he had travelled to New York in 2010 to “cut ties” with Epstein. He was photographed with Epstein in Central Park during the visit.

