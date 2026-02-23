New reports reveal that the convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, hired private detectives to remove items from his properties to storage facilities across the US. He reportedly rented six storage units, which had items from his properties, including laptops. According to a report by the Telegraph newspaper, he maintained one of these storage units from 2003, in Florida, when he was part of Trump's social circle. According to the report, he maintained regular payments until 2019, the year of his death. Epstein, at the time of his death, had five properties across the US and France, each of which had a large basement and storage spaces, so it's unclear why there was a need for private storage.

According to the report, the US authorities have never raided the lockers, raising the possibility of missing crucial evidence. There had been long speculation of Epstein secretly recording footage in his properties. Many victims, Virginia Giuffre, Maria and Annie Farmer, have reportedly corroborated the claims. Even the latest dump of the Epstein files had footage, cameras, compact discs, storage devices, media room with desktops stacked over one another. However, very few photographs and videos appeared to have been recorded from the spy cameras. This hints towards the attempt by the DOJ at shielding the culprits, specifically due to the class of Epstein's network.

Epstein and Israeli intelligence connection

Emails released by the DOJ has mentions of Epstein getting secret cameras installed at his Manhattan apartment by Israeli officers. Epstein had a strong connection to Israeli intelligence networks, and they were monitoring security at his New York property. His long-time associate/girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was the daughter of the Israeli super spy Robert Maxwell. Veteran Israeli agent, like Yoni Koren, stayed at Epstein's properties for weeks, with evidence corroborating at least for 2013-15. Epstein had close ties to Ehud Barak, the former Israeli Prime Minister. Through Barak, he invested in Carbyne, an organisation which was founded by operatives of the Unit 8200 of the Israeli Defence Force and is involved in intelligence sharing and surveillance in the US, Israel, Mexico and occupied Palestine. Mainstream media seemed uncomfortable at times, reluctant to address Epstein's connection to the Israeli Secret Service, instead pushing manufactured narratives connecting him towards Russia. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly came out and denied Epstein's connection with Israeli intelligence. Russian authorities did not respond to these allegations.