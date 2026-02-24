New Epstein Files show the paedophile and sex trafficker abusing young girls and women. One disturbing clip has him showing off a young girl on camera as he gropes her and hits her. Many more disturbing images have been released by the Department of Justice.
Disturbing videos from the Epstein Files have emerged and gone viral. They show the sex offender indulging in some crass acts with young girls. He can also be seen suggestively hitting one of them in one clip that has left netizens horrified. Other images show how erotica was a theme at his home.
A disturbing video from the Epstein Files is going viral, showing the sex offender groping a young woman while she poses for the camera. The video appears to be the paedophile recording and presenting the woman to show off to his clients. He points to the camera and tells the girl something before she starts posing. He then pulls her by the arm, and she makes an effort to free herself. He then hits her in the back multiple times and gropes her breasts as she resists his attempts.
More heavily redacted videos apparently show Epstein dancing with girls. Nobody's face or body is visible, while the legs appear to show at least two girls dancing as the music plays. The Department of Justice released nearly 3.5 million new documents at the end of January 2026 with bombshell revelations and naming elites like Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Peter Mandelson.
Another extremely distressing clip shows Epstein in the pool with what seems to be a minor girl. In the video, the paedophile can be seen in the water holding on to a girl whose face has been redacted. He clings to her from behind and mouths something to the camera. Netizens think that the arm of the victim shows that Epstein is abusing a child in the pool.
One video shows a young girl kneeling down in what appears to be a large hall. She is sitting in front of a board with the words on it reading supposedly "PECTOPAH luxury". Another girl then enters the room behind her with something in her hands.
Another clip that is only a few seconds long shows a girl with her head on Epstein's lap as she lies on a sofa. Epstein can be seen stroking her thigh and saying something. The late financier has been accused of sexually trafficking young girls and abusing them on his island. All of these videos seem to be from Little Saint James.
One photo from the Epstein Files shows a life-sized bronze sculpture of a female figure dressed in a bridal gown hanging onto a rope. The image was taken at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2019 after he was arrested following the FBI's investigation into his sex trafficking ring.
Erotic themes were rampant in his Manhattan mansion, as seen in the pictures on display. There were photos of nude women on the walls and a book on erotica on his table. These images were taken following his arrest in 2019.