/Epstein's Hamptons connection: Flew in girls for parties and grooming, had someone 'procure underage girls' for him

Jeffrey Epstein regularly got "girls" to go over his wealthy friends' Hamptons homes, emails released by the Department of Justice show. He arranged for them to stay overnight at the vacation hotspot near New York. The men praised the late financier and paedophile for organising "girls weekends" in the Hamptons, according to one email. A person claims in an email that a local nightclub maven wanted Epstein to help organise weekly parties exclusively for “beautiful Russian girls." "My friend Mark Baker asked me to organise a party every week in his clubs in NY and the Hamptons strictly for beautiful Russian girls,” the person, whose name was redacted, claimed in a 2010 email to Epstein. Baker is a popular Hamptons and NYC nightclub owner and party promoter, and his name appears roughly 50 times in the Epstein Files.

The late financier seemed to have quite a hold in the Hamptons. According to an FBI document from 2020, someone sent a tip that the sex trafficker had connections who helped "procure underage girls" for Epstein. The paedophile also groomed young girls with the intention to abuse them sexually, the latest batch of Epstein Files shows. Documents show that as part of his plan to groom young girls, he would regularly fly them into the Hamptons.

Girls weekend in the Hamptons

An email sent to Epstein has a person thanking him for arranging a "girls' weekend" and refers to a party in the Hamptons. However, there is no mention of any illegal activities going on at the party. The person whose name has been redacted wrote, "We’ve got for us pink t-shirts and it says on it ‘girls weekend.’ Thank you so much, Jeffrey, for our happiest time." Photos of girls eating on a sidewalk in Montauk, among other pictures, are included in the tranche.

Jeffrey Epstein's connections in the Hamptons

Epstein was well-connected to influential people in the Hamptons. One email shows that he asked millionaire restaurateur Stephen Hanson whether some women could stay at his property in 2017. Hanson agreed and allowed the women to stay. His name appears nearly 3,000 times in the files, although there is no indication of his being involved in any wrongdoing. Hanson, who was 66 at the time, had several conversations with Epstein regarding different matters. At one time, he invited some women to his Hampton restaurant and asked Epstein if any of them would be interested in joining him at the opera. Documents show that the restaurateur had travelled to Little St. James Island as well.