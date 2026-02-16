/Indian was among Epstein's victims, emails between US officials show

Emails uncovered in the latest Epstein Files indicate that an Indian girl was among the victims of the late paedophile. US authorities were looking for her to pay compensation from the victims' fund, according to one email. The names of the sender and receiver of the email have been redacted, but the communication language shows that it happened between US officials. It also talks about reaching out to the Indian embassy to get her contact information. The email is dated January 13, 2020, with the subject "Epstein Victims". “The New York Crime Victims Compensation link is www.ny.gov. Please have them complete an application and send it to me. I will forward it directly to the FBI paperwork," it starts. The email goes on to talk about therapy sessions for victims in Florida to be "covered through our emergency victim assistance." It continues, “And lastly, regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information, I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there. Please call me if you have any additional questions."