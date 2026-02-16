/Indian was among Epstein's victims, emails between US officials show

Emails uncovered in the latest Epstein Files indicate that an Indian girl was among the victims of the late paedophile. US authorities were looking for her to pay compensation from the victims' fund, according to one email. The names of the sender and receiver of the email have been redacted, but the communication language shows that it happened between US officials. It also talks about reaching out to the Indian embassy to get her contact information. The email is dated January 13, 2020, with the subject "Epstein Victims". “The New York Crime Victims Compensation link is www.ny.gov. Please have them complete an application and send it to me. I will forward it directly to the FBI paperwork," it starts. The email goes on to talk about therapy sessions for victims in Florida to be "covered through our emergency victim assistance." It continues, “And lastly, regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information, I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there. Please call me if you have any additional questions."
Bill Gates and Epstein talk about Harsh Vardhan
Epstein died in 2019 in a New York prison, while his aide Ghislaine Maxwell, found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences, was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in 2022. There are other emails as well linked to India, with one from 2014 in which Bill Gates and Epstein are talking about a target meeting with then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Epstein asks Gates, “Is Dr Vardhan your target meeting in Sept 17 in India?”
Names in new Epstein Files release
The Department of Justice released more than 3 million new documents as part of the Epstein Files on January 30. Several high-profile individuals have been named, with some accused of indulging in wrongful practices. Former Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, Larry Summers, and Howard Lutnick are among those who are said to have links with the sex offender. Gates and Musk have denied having any connections with Epstein, even though pictures of the Microsoft co-founder with girls were released in the tranche.