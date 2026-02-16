/Former and current Trump administrators in Epstein Files: 'Politically exposed' to ones with alleged links

Donald Trump connections in Epstein Files
*Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.
Several officials and administrators who are or were in the past in some way linked to US President Donald Trump have been named in the latest Epstein Files release. A total of 305 names are on the list; however, it does not link them to any wrongdoing. The names in the list include those who "are or were a government official or politically exposed person", and who were named "in the files released under the Act at least once." Some names are from Epstein's contact list written in his "Black Book", and others are just files he kept on powerful people or emails in which he shared articles about them. It also includes the names of officials who became part of the investigation in some capacity and data from flight logs.
Steve Bannon's name appears frequently in the Epstein files. He served as the White House's chief strategist for seven months in Trump's first administration. He had a personal and professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, primarily between 2017 and 2019. They even discussed strategies to "take down" late Pope Francis.
The current health secretary admits he met Epstein, but says he had limited interactions with him, which took place in the early 1990s. Flight logs show he flew on Epstein’s private jet.
Former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers had a relationship with Epstein that spanned decades, according to the investigation. In December 2005, Summers and his wife, Elisa New, visited Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James. They shared thousands of emails, and communications show they remained in close contact long after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for sex crimes.
The current US Commerce Secretary and former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly had a relationship with Epstein that lasted longer than he claimed. He had earlier said that he had "zero time" with Epstein, but emails show he and his wife visited Epstein’s private island on December 23, 2012. The files show that Lutnick and Epstein entered join business dealings, and were investors in an advertising technology company called Adfin.
Research into the files show hat former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin knew Jean-Luc Brunel, a French model scout who was also a close Epstein associate. According to public corporate records from the 1990s, Mnuchin was listed as the "state point of contact" for Next Management, a modelling agency founded by Brunel.
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is listed as a "politically exposed person", and part of a list of people who appear due to press clippings, background checks, or passing mentions in communications.
Trump's former personal lawyer, Giuliani, does not appear in Epstein's flight logs, and there is no evidence of any direct link with Epstein. His name was included because he was mentioned in emails, news clippings, or text messages found on Epstein’s devices.
The senior United States senator from South Carolina, Graham, is a close Trump ally. His name is mentioned strictly in an administrative or professional capacity. He was one of the primary officials to whom DOJ addressed its final report on the unsealing to.
She was the White House press secretary in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019. She is one of the "Public Figures and Politically Exposed Persons".
Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff from 2019 to 2020, was a topic of gossip in one of the emails sent to Epstein, with the sender stating, "Looks like Mick Mulvaney is out before he starts." This was an apparent hint at his appointment in the office.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is referenced as a "Government Officials and Politically Exposed Persons" (PEPs) in the investigative files.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on the list of "Government Officials and Politically Exposed Persons" (PEPs).
The current Secretary of State has not been linked to Epstein in any wrongful capacity. He is also listed as a politically-exposed person and was, at some time, mentioned in news clippings or government memos.