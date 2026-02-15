Epstein files had several mentions of terms like ‘cream cheese’ and ‘pizza’, which have been flagged by child safety advisors as terms that pedophiles use online to communicate among themselves without explicitly saying the term. The term ‘cream cheese’ appears at least 196 times, the word ‘ pizza ‘ appears 819 times, and ’pasta’ appears 409 times. On several occasions, these terms were placed in an awkward framing like “cream cheese baby”.

“There are millions of babies, very little good vegetable cream cheese”

“Lol, I don't know if cream cheese and baby are on the same level.. It's ok, there is still enough time today. I am trying to schedule priming for 5.30; fuel explosion 9.45 pm? Will bring a new engine startup video." The sender's details are redacted, which is puzzling.

“Haha Do you want veggie cream cheese tomorrow? I would go look for it now”

Screenshot of EFTA02440165 Photograph: (DOJ)

Another Epstein document showed a picture of a baby, also called "shrimp," in a sink holding cocktail sauce. The file then read, "Some are like shrimp, you throw away the head and keep the body.

In another such correspondence between Harry Fisch, one of the prominent US doctors for the diagnosis and treatment of male infertility and Jeffrey Epstein, a disturbing conversation unfolded. Epstein wrote, “I'm back, can you call in Stendra 100 at zitimer?” Stendra 100 is a pill listed to treat “erectile dysfunction (ED) in men”. Fisch responded, “You have refills available. Call them back.” Then Fisch again said, “After you use them, wash your hands and let's go get pizza and grape soda.”

It is unclear why someone would take Stendra and go for “pizza and grape soda”, unless these words mean something sinister, even though the content of the Epstein files is disturbing enough without the use of secret codes.

Screenshot of EFTA01616222 Photograph: (DOJ)

In a 2018 thread with filmmaker Woody Allen, there were messages from Epstein, “He didn't just cause heartburn, he ate them” “Hearts”; to which Woody Allen replied, “At least I'm thinner.” Then Epstein responded, “Because you also eat the bones, providing fiber” Woody continued, he doesn't like waste.

The recent release of the Epstein files had many such references, which were considered conspiracy theories such as "hotdog” = boy, “pizza” = girl, “cheese” = little girl, “pasta” = little boy, “ice cream” = male prostitute, “walnut” = person of colour, “map” = semen, “sauce” = orgy. But the scale of Epstein's trafficking network and some of the gruesome mentions of torture and abuse make every theory plausible unless disproved.